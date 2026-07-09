Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Profit Soars 60%; Co Seeks SEBI Nod To Act As MP Sponsor

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. reported a nearly 60% jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, driven by higher income, while also announcing plans to enter the mutual fund business after seeking regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 59.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 163 crore from Rs 102 crore, while total income increased 22.6% to Rs 422 crore from Rs 344 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

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The board has approved submitting an application to SEBI to act as the sponsor of a mutual fund under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026.

Upon receiving the necessary approvals, Anand Rathi Wealth will set up a new asset management company and a trustee company, besides completing the required regulatory filings and compliances to launch mutual fund schemes.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 321.99 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 287.82 crore in the March quarter, while profit before tax climbed to Rs 206.2 crore from Rs 140.3 crore.

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Earnings per share improved to Rs 9.82 from Rs 6.23 in the previous quarter.On a standalone basis, Anand Rathi Wealth posted net profit of Rs 163.2 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 102.2 crore in the preceding three months, while total income rose to Rs 421.8 crore from Rs 344.2 crore.

The financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the company's board at its meeting held on July 9, the company said in its exchange filing.

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