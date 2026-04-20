Bank Of Maharashtra Q4 Results: Shares Hit Two-Month High As Profit Zooms 35%, Asset Quality Improves

The shares of Bank of Maharashtra rose over 5% on Monday to hit nearly two-month high after it announced its fourth quarter results. However, it pared the gains to trade over 3% higher.

The state-owned bank posted 34.9% rise in net profit to Rs 2,014 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 with rising interest income. The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,493 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income—the difference of interest earned and interest paid— for the quarter grew 18.9% to Rs 3,702 crore in the fourth quarter of as against Rs 3,116 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Bank of Maharashtra's asset quality also improved during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio at 1.45% of gross loans by the end of March 2026 from 1.6% in the previous quarter. In absolute terms, the gross NPA was at Rs 4,245.97 crore from Rs 4,387.79 crore in the previous quarter.

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The net NPA ratio fell 10 basis points to 0.1% from 0.2% in the preceding quarter. In absolute terms, the net NPA fell to Rs 383.74 crore from Rs 412.29 crore.

As a result, the bank's provision and contingencies declined to Rs 617 crore as against Rs 983 crore in the same period a year ago. At the same time, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank advanced to 3.91% from 3.86%.

The bank in addition said that it will raise capital up to Rs 7,500 crore through equity and debt. It will also raise Rs 10,000 crore through long-term Infra Bonds in fiscal 2027. The bank also plans to raise $500 million through Foreign Currency bonds in this financial year.

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today

The Bank of Maharashtra shares rose as much as 5.8% to Rs 76.95 apiece, this is the highest level since Feb. 27. However it ended 2.87% higher at Rs 74.82 per share. The shares rose 20.58% year-to-date and 54.59% in the last 12 months.

All five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target stands at Rs 83.33 indicating an upside of 11.4%.

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