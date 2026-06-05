Powerful Explosion Near Constanta Port In Romania After Sea Drone Explodes — Watch

On the morning of June 5, 2026, a maritime surface drone detonated inside Dock 78 at Romania's Port of Constanň. There have been no recorded injuries or casualties.

Shortly after a maritime drone was discovered, there was an explosion at the Port of Constanta. The Department for Emergency Situations stated that there are no casualties based on preliminary information, according to the Romania Journal.

The drone was spotted Friday morning near ARSVOM, inside the port of Constanta, Naval Forces spokesperson Alexandru Turturică stated. He claimed that other organisations like the SRI (Serviciul Român de Informații), a critical national Intelligence agency and the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) intervened, while the Naval Forces only played a supporting role.

According to DSU spokesman Bogdan, the maritime drone detonated on its own in berth 78 of the port of Constanta. Toma told Hotnews. He said no one was hurt. At 10:29 a.m., local time, the red intervention plan was triggered after the event.

ALSO READ: Explosion, Fireball And Smoke: Kuwait Releases Video Of Iranian Drone Attack On Airport — Watch

The Constanta newspaper reported just before the explosion that a marine drone had been discovered at berth 78 of the Romanian Agency for Life Saving at Sea, or ARSVOM.

Focus Press reports that the drone was discovered close to the Romanian Agency for Life Saving at Sea headquarters and an ARSVOM boat.

The article stated before the explosion that "SRI specialists, as well as the MApN, arrived at the scene and are checking whether the drone contains explosives." The local newspaper Info Sud-Est also stated, "At the moment, the origin or whether the drone, with a length of approximately 7-8 meters, is unknown."

The drone that went off in the Port of Constanta, according to the Romanian Army, self-detonated. It is similar to what was employed in the conflict in Ukraine. The item was not used in the Ministry of Defence's recent exercises in the Black Sea region and is not a component of Romanian Army weaponry.

ALSO READ: RBI Yet To Get Access To Anthropic's Mythos, Prepared For AI Risks, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Around 10:30 a.m., the drone self-detonated without killing anyone, according to the Ministry of Defence. According to the ministry, soldiers from the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of National Defence had previously guarded and isolated the region; at the time, the object was being assessed and made safe.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.