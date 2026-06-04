Explosion, Fireball And Smoke: Kuwait Releases Video Of Iranian Drone Attack On Airport — Watch

Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority has released harrowing CCTV footage capturing the moment Iranian drones hit Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, showing the scale of destruction wrought on one of the Gulf region's busiest civilian aviation hubs.

The 69-second video, released by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on X, opens with a rooftop aerial camera capturing the precise moment of impact — a blinding orange fireball erupting directly onto the terminal roof in broad daylight, with thick black smoke instantly billowing into the clear blue sky above the airport complex.

A second camera angle, shot from outside the terminal building, shows the explosion detonating just beyond the roofline of the structure, with the shockwave sending debris flying across a parking area filled with vehicles.

The blast's force is visible as a wall of smoke and fire surges outward.

Perhaps the most chilling footage comes from an interior CCTV camera inside the terminal hall, where the entire frame is consumed in a blinding yellow-white flash as the explosion tears through the building. People can be seen walking in the terminal in the seconds before the blast engulfs the camera's view entirely, the floor and columns momentarily lit up in an eerie, searing glow.

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People were seen running for their lives as the explosion took place.

The aftermath footage is equally devastating. Ground-level shots show the terminal interior reduced to a charred wasteland — twisted metal, burnt debris, and waterlogged rubble strewn across what was once a functioning passenger hall, with escalators visible in the background amid the destruction.

A final exterior shot shows the terminal's roof structure ripped open entirely, its steel framework mangled and exposed to open sky, with a firefighter in a yellow helmet visible amid the wreckage below.

KUNA said the attack caused loss of lives, severe human injuries, and significant material damage.

Iran's IRGC denied targeting the airport, blaming a US Patriot missile malfunction, a claim U.S. Central Command called "totally false."

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