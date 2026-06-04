IRGC Says Damage At Kuwait Airport Caused By US Patriot Missile System Error

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied Wednesday that it had targeted Kuwait International Airport, claiming instead that damage to a passenger terminal was the result of a malfunctioning US made Patriot missile system.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said internal investigations cleared the force's Aerospace Division of any responsibility for the terminal strike.

"Our investigations regarding the impact on Kuwait's passenger terminal show that the IRGC Aerospace Force did not fire at this target," Mohebbi said, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, as reported by ANI.

The spokesman went further, placing blame directly on American air defence technology, saying, "The destruction of the passenger terminal at Kuwait Airport was caused by an American Patriot system error after it failed to intercept Iranian missiles."

The denial by CENTCOM came on the same day the IRGC claimed responsibility for separate attacks on a US base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The Guard said those strikes were carried out in retaliation for a US attack on its communications tower on southern Qeshm Island, signaling a continued cycle of escalating military exchanges between the two countries.

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the IRGC's account of the airport damage in unequivocal terms. "Totally false," CENTCOM posted on X.

The command directly contradicted the Iranian narrative, stating that Iran had struck the civilian airport "with drones in a deliberate, calculated, and unjustified attack" — framing the incident not as collateral damage from an interceptor failure, but as an intentional strike on civilian infrastructure.

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The competing accounts reflect the broader information war running parallel to the military conflict, with both sides offering starkly different narratives of events on the ground.

The incident at Kuwait International Airport raises serious concerns about civilian safety as hostilities between US and Iranian forces continue to spill beyond their immediate targets and into the broader region.

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