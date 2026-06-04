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Israel And Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire After US-Led Negotiations

The statement stated that the steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement.

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Israel And Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire After US-Led Negotiations
The two parties also agreed to reconvene the political and security tracks the week of June 22.
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  • Israel and Lebanon agreed to renew their ceasefire after US-led negotiations on Wednesday
  • Ceasefire requires halt to Hizbollah attacks and withdrawal from South Litani Sector
  • Both countries will create pilot security zones banning Hizbollah militants inside Lebanon
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Israel and Lebanon On Wednesday agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire after US-led negotiations.

According to a joint statement released after a fourth round of US-mediated talks, the ceasefire is contingent upon a complete halt to Hizbollah attacks and the withdrawal of all Hizbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector.

The two parties also agreed to reconvene the political and security tracks the week of June 22, with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement. The United States agreed to continue facilitating communication between the parties in the interim. 

Both the countries will create a number of 'pilot' security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned.

The statement stated that the steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement.

"All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments. They rejected any attempt, by any state or non-state actor, to hold Lebanon's future hostage."

Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed that they have no hostile intent toward one another and committed to continuing direct negotiations to build confidence, resolve all outstanding issues, and work toward a comprehensive agreement between the two countries, reads the statement

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Israel reaffirmed that its security and respect for its territorial integrity can only be achieved through the disarmament of Hizbollah and the dismantlement of its infrastructure throughout Lebanon.

It emphasized the importance of direct negotiations under the leadership of the United States to resolve all outstanding issues and achieve durable peace and security.

Lebanon reaffirmed the necessity for mutual respect of internationally recognized borders, the urgent need for full implementation of the cessation of hostilities, underscoring the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty. Lebanon committed to enhancing the capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces, with US support, to assert effective control throughout the country. 

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