Trump Suffers Rare Defeat, House Votes To Halt President From Continuing War Against Iran

The US House of Representatives delivered a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, approving a war powers resolution that would halt US military action against Iran.

The development came as a handful of Republicans broke with their party to side with Democrats, according to the New York Times.

The resolution passed with 215 votes in favor and 208 votes against, with four Republicans joining Democrats in what marks the first time the House has successfully advanced such a measure in four attempts.

Cheers erupted on the House floor as the tally was announced, the New York Times reported.

"Enough is enough," said Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who led the effort. "It is time for the president to do the right thing. The people are tired of suffering because of his war of choice — suffering at the gas pump, suffering at the supermarkets."

US joined Israel in launching strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a three-month conflict that has disrupted global oil markets and spiked gas prices for American consumers. Iran has repeatedly interrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil, natural gas, and related goods.

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While a ceasefire was declared in April, it remains fragile. Military strikes between the US and Iran have continued to flare, and peace negotiations have been complicated by Israel's broadening conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had attempted to block the vote two weeks ago, abruptly halting floor action when the resolution appeared on the verge of passing. Johnson said this week he spent three hours at the White House and that Trump remains focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the New York Times reported.

The resolution now heads to the Senate, where a similar measure has already advanced with support from four Republican senators, the AP noted. However, Trump is widely expected to reject any congressional attempt to limit his commander-in-chief authority.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the move would undermine ongoing negotiations with Iran.

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