2028 Succession Plan? Trump Says Vance-Rubio Team 'Hard To Beat'

Donald Trump, who will soon turn 80, has continued to stoke rumours about his succession plans in 2028. He claimed in a podcast interview on Wednesday that Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Rubio would be unbeatable if they joined forces to run for president in 2028.

Trump stated, "I would think that JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat," in Wednesday's New York Post podcast. "The human equation is an intriguing phenomenon. They get along really well, so I watch them together," he continued.

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Both Vance and Rubio are considered candidates for the Republican nomination in 2028. Republicans and even some Democrats praised Rubio's recent appearance at the White House podium, noting his polished performance that included jokes and a hip-hop allusion to Iran's negotiating stance from the 1990s, reported Mint.

During White House briefings, both men have alternately taken the stage to defend the Trump administration against a variety of issues, including the increasingly divisive Iran war.

However, Vance and Rubio have played down their aspirations for 2028.

Manoeuvring has started, but no one has officially entered the contest for the November 2028 election. In the battle to succeed Republican President Donald Trump, Democratic candidates are already vying for the presidency in 2028, indicating an open contest without a clear party standard-bearer.

According to an Axios report, Trump is "casually" asking confidants and advisers who they think should be at the top of the GOP ticket. Marco Rubio or JD Vance?

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It further stated that Trump selected Vance as his running mate because he favours him. However, the report stated that Trump has publicly and privately commended Rubio for his growing stature as national security adviser and secretary of state.

"Vance-Rubio is the president's dream ticket for 2028 — and to be clear, that's Vance on top," according to a comment from a Trump adviser. But would a Rubio-Vance ticket satisfy Trump? "Definitely," the Axios reported the source as saying.

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