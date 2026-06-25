NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The IPO Of The Year Nominees

India Inc.'s best, brightest, and finest are going to take centre stage in NDTV Profit's upcoming Business Leadership Awards, scheduled in July 2026.

The awards are aimed at recognising and celebrating existing titans of the business world, along with blockbuster debutants recently listed on the exchanges with its 'IPO of the Year' category.

The nominees for IPO of the Year were evaluated on parameters including offer size, retail subscription, non-retail subscription and annualised return since listing till March 31, 2026.

Here are the nominees along with a recap of their issues and performance details:

Meesho: The fast fashion, online retail platform emerged as one of the nominees. The IPO had an offer size of Rs 5,421.2 crore. The company's IPO saw retail subscription of 19.12% and non-retail subscription of 49.95%, while its annualised return since listing till March 31, 2026 stood at 275%.

Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures): The investment platform had an offer size of Rs 6,632 crore, retail subscription was clocked at around 9.17% while non-retail subscription came in at 9.41%. The company delivered an annualised return of 345% since listing till March 31, 2026.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: With an offer size of Rs 10,602.65 crore, the IPO recorded retail subscription of 2.42% and non-retail subscription of 50.39%, while the annualised return since listing till March 31, 2026 was 144%.

LG Electronics India: The issue had a retail subscription of 3.39%, non-retail subscription of 67.21% and an offer size of Rs 11,604.7 crore. Since its listing, the company has delivered an annualised return of 63.25% till March 31, 2026.

Lenskart Solutions: The multinational eye wear giant had an offer size of Rs 7,278 crore. Its IPO saw retail subscription of 7.48% and non-retail subscription of 16.74%, while the annualised return since listing till March 31, 2026 was 49%.

HDB Financial Services: It was one of the biggest issues among its peers with an offer size of Rs 12,500 crore. The IPO recorded retail subscription of 1.43% and non-retail subscription of 24.07%, while its annualised return since listing till March 31, 2026 stood at -6.3%.

Tata Capital: The company's offer size was Rs 15,511.87 crore, with retail subscription of 1.06% and non-retail subscription of 1.98%. Its annualised return since listing till financial year ended March 31, 2026 was -2.25%.

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