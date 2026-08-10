IAA Leadership Awards 2026 Confer Accolades To Dilip Shanghvi, Sidharth Malhotra, Other Industry Leaders

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter hosted the 13th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on August 7, 2026, at Mumbai, according to a press release from the organisation on Monday.

Held under the theme ‘The Power of Balance', the 2026 edition recognised leaders who "demonstrated the ability to navigate complexity, embrace change and balance competing priorities while creating meaningful impact," as per the release.

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“The more the world changes, the harder leadership becomes to define. Leadership is the ability to be stretched, to respond to circumstances, make difficult choices and create momentum in an environment that is constantly shifting. The best leaders don't eliminate tension; they learn to lead through it," Nandini Dias, chairperson, IAA Leadership Awards, said.

"Balance is not compromise. Balance is not standing in the middle—it is having the wisdom to hold opposing truths at the same time and being very decisive about both. Performance tells us what has been achieved. Leadership tells us what has been built—and what could be achieved next. That is what the IAA Leadership Awards seek to recognise: leaders who can balance many things exceptionally well and build success that endures," Dias added.

The awards were intended to highlight how contemporary leadership increasingly requires the ability to reconcile business performance with purpose, technology with creativity, and data with inclusion.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra, was the Chief Guest.

The IAA Business Leader of the Year 2026, was conferred upon Dilip Shanghvi, founder and managing director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., in recognition of his visionary leadership in building one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and his contribution towards making high-quality, affordable medicines accessible to millions of patients globally.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the IAA Business Leader of the Year award. As far as I am concerned, I take happiness from the successes of my team members, and I have a very long window of gratification. It doesn't discourage me, and I keep on trying. All businesses succeed because people work effectively as a team, so you need to adapt and create an environment to attract good people, retain them, and value what they contribute," Sanghvi said.

Creative industry veteran Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame for his outstanding and sustained contribution to the advertising, digital and creative industries.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was named IAA Brand Endorser of the Year 2026, recognising his authenticity, strong brand associations and influence with younger audiences.

"It means a lot to be recognised by a body that represents the people behind some of the country's most loved brands. As actors, we are lucky to be part of stories that people carry with them for years. Brand stories do that in a different way; they become part of people's everyday lives, and that trust is very special. Thank you to IAA, to all the brands that have trusted me, and most of all to my fans who have always supported my journey," Malhotra said.

Recognising Creative, Media and Industry Leadership

The awards also celebrated excellence across advertising, media and marketing.

Rahul Kanwal, NDTV, received the IAA Media Person of the Year Award for his influential contribution to India's evolving media ecosystem.

Babita Baruah, VML, received the IAA Creative Agency Head of the Year Award, recognising her leadership in driving creative excellence and pushing the boundaries of brand storytelling.

Kartik Sharma, Omnicom Media, was named IAA Media Agency Head of the Year for his contribution to media innovation and client-focused solutions.

Industry stalwart Sam Balsara was honoured with the ‘IAA Force for Good' Award in recognition of his selfless actions that have created a lasting impact beyond the marcom industry, using their influence to uplift communities, inspire change and serve a greater purpose. This award celebrates the belief that the greatest legacy of leadership is the good it leaves behind.

Honouring Leaders Across Key Industries

The awards recognised exceptional leadership across India's sectors.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., received the IAA Leader of the Year – Auto Passenger Vehicles (EV + UV) award.

In the FMCG sector, Jayen Mehta, managing director, Amul (GCMMF), received the IAA Leader of the Year – FMCG (Food) award.

Anil G. Verma, executive director and chief executive officer, Godrej & Boyce, was honoured as IAA Leader of the Year – Consumer Durables.

Mohit Malhotra, global chief executive officer, Dabur India Ltd., received the IAA Leader of the Year – Pharma (Consumer Health) award.

Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president – Marketing, TVS Motor Company, was named IAA Leader of the Year – Auto (Two Wheelers + EV).

Sunil Dhar, CEO, Red Bull India, was honoured with the IAA Leader of the Year – FMCG (Beverages) award.

The awards were evaluated by an eminent jury chaired by Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

The jury comprised leading voices from business, marketing and media, including Jayant Acharya – jt. managing director & CEO, JSW Steel; Kavita Chaturvedi – chief executive, Biscuits & Confections Business, ITC Ltd; Pradeep Dwivedi – group CEO, Eros Media World; Gurmit Singh – resident director, Quora India & advisory director, The Nimble Labs; Himanshu Chakrawarti – Stellaro Brand; Atul Shinghal – CEO, Scripbox Wealth Managers Private Ltd; and Sanjay Jain – group chief executive officer, PDS Ltd.

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The jury was felicitated during the evening in recognition of their contribution to the awards process.

“It is a pleasure to be here this evening and to celebrate the achievements of so many accomplished leaders. The advertising, media, and marketing industry occupies a unique position. It does not merely promote products, it shapes aspirations, influences consumer behavior, drives innovation, and strengthens brands that contribute to the nation's economic growth," Jishnu Dev Varma said.

"The emergence of artificial intelligence and data-driven marketing is transforming the way brands engage with consumers, making creativity and innovation more important than ever before. However, advertising must uphold truthfulness, transparency, and ethics. It should not be misleading. The most successful brands are those that build trust, respect consumer intelligence, and contribute positively to society. As India aspires to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the power of ideas, communication, and creativity will be as important as capital and technology," he added.

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