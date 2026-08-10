Nearly 80% Diners Fear Dirty Kitchens, Survey Reveals Amid FDA Crackdown In Maharashtra

India's restaurant food safety standards are facing growing scrutiny as food safety authorities intensify inspections across states. A new LocalCircles survey suggests that concerns may extend well beyond a few establishments, with a majority of consumers reporting that they have personally witnessed hygiene or food safety violations at air-conditioned restaurants over the past year.

The survey received more than 91,000 responses from consumers across 244 districts. Only 32% of respondents rated the hygiene and food safety standards of air-conditioned restaurants in their area as good or excellent. While 28% rated them good and 4% excellent, 42% described the standards as average. Another 9% rated them poor or very poor.

When asked about food safety issues personally observed in the past 12 months, 57% of consumers said they had seen dirty dining areas, kitchens or washrooms at air-conditioned restaurants. Unhygienic food handling by staff and reuse of cooking oil were each reported by 53% of respondents. Around 50% said they had seen food heated or served in plastic containers that may not have been food-grade or microwave-safe.

Cockroaches, rats, flies or other pests were reported by 45%, while an equal proportion had witnessed poor separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food during preparation, cooking or serving. Another 40% had encountered food that appeared stale or repeatedly reheated.

Only 5% said they had not observed any of the listed issues, while 4% could not say. This means more than nine in 10 consumers surveyed reported witnessing at least one hygiene or food safety violation first-hand.

Dirty Kitchens Top Consumer Concerns

Dirty kitchens, dining areas or washrooms emerged as the biggest concern, cited by 79% of respondents. Reuse of stale or leftover food was cited by 74%, followed by reuse of cooking oil at 72%.

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Expired or improperly stored ingredients concerned 63%, while poor personal hygiene among staff and pests such as cockroaches and rats were each cited by 61%. Another 60% were concerned about unsafe plastic containers, while 47% flagged mixing of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Maharashtra Crackdown Puts Spotlight On Safety

The findings come amid a major enforcement drive by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). During surprise inspections between July 24 and 27, the FDA suspended the FSSAI licences of several prominent clubs and restaurants after reportedly finding issues including pest infestations, expired food, poor sanitation, stagnant water, improper storage and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The crackdown has also spread to other states. On August 7, Karnataka deployed 30 teams to inspect 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru, with officials reportedly finding expired food, fungal growth, rotten meat, improper storage and other violations.

Consumers Demand Greater Transparency

The survey found strong support for tougher regulatory measures. Around 74% of consumers want hygiene ratings to be publicly displayed at restaurants and on food delivery apps, while 72% want quarterly hygiene inspections.

Another 71% want higher penalties for repeat offenders and 68% want restaurants violating food safety norms to be publicly disclosed. Around 66% support immediate licence suspension for serious hygiene violations.

The findings also highlight concerns around practices that consumers cannot easily verify, such as the reuse of cooking oil and stale food. FSSAI has a 25% Total Polar Compounds limit for used cooking oil, although enforcement can be affected by the availability of testing equipment.

With only one-third of consumers rating restaurant hygiene as good or excellent, the survey points to a wider trust deficit. The challenge for regulators will be to ensure that inspections, enforcement and hygiene ratings translate into greater transparency and safer dining experiences for consumers.

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