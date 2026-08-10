Earthquake In Colombia: 7.4 Magnitude Tremors Strike Near San José del Palmar

An earthquake of 7.4 Magnitude struck 5 km east of San José del Palmar in Colombia, according to reports on Monday. The earthquake, reported at magnitude 6.7 by Colombian authorities, hit the Chocó region, being the epicenter, and was felt in Bogotá.

The earthquake took place at 7:34 am local time with a a depth of about 107 km according the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were reported to have taken place at places far from the epicenter, this included one reportedly near the border of Venezuela.

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"The Colombian Geological Survey reports on a magnitude 6.6 earthquake, recorded at 7:34 a.m. this Monday, Aug. 10, with a depth of 79 km. The epicenter was located near San José del Palmar, Chocó. From the UNGRD, we maintain communication with territorial authorities and entities of the SNGRD (national disaster risk management system) to verify possible impacts. We will provide further information," the UNGRD's (National Unit for Disaster Risk Management) 'X' account stated in a post.

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Authorities stated that the areas hit by the natural disaster are being assessed for damage, noting injuries and severe damage to buildings.

"We have just experienced a severe seismic event in the department of Chocó. We are concerned about aftershocks. Although the epicenter was in San José del Palmar, in the capital Quibdó there are injuries and severe damage to buildings. We are already conducting the damage assessment to issue the first official report," Nubia Carolina Córdoba-Curi, the Governor of Choco stated in an 'X' post.

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