Earthquake In India's Northeast, Magnitude 5.0 Tremors Hit Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor's epicentre was located 60 kilometres north-northeast of Shi Yomi district. As of now, there are no immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or structural damage, though local authorities are monitoring the situation.

The northeastern region, which falls under a highly vulnerable seismic zone (Zone V), has recorded multiple tremors in recent months. Just weeks ago, on July 16, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to that, a 4.8 magnitude quake struck Assam's Hailakandi district in April, highlighting the continuous seismic activity along the Himalayan belt.

Shi Yomi, a sparsely populated and heavily mountainous district bordering the Tibet region, presents unique logistical challenges during seismic events. The rugged terrain and scattered settlements may delay initial damage assessments and complicate rapid response efforts.

Geologically, these tremors are seen as a direct consequence of the relentless collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This convergence—where the Indian plate is continuously driven beneath the Himalayas at a rate of roughly 40 to 50 millimetres per year—accumulates immense seismic strain. The resulting crustal shortening and complex fault lines make the entire Northeastern stretch a hotspot for both shallow and deep-focus earthquakes.

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