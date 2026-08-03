FSSAI Bans Dabur From Selling Food Products With 'Misleading' 100% Claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Dabur India Ltd. to immediately stop selling a range of food products carrying what it described as misleading "100%" claims, citing violations of advertising and labelling regulations.

The prohibition order covers products including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other food items marketed with claims such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water".

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According to FSSAI, such claims violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are "ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers."

The regulator also found that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without a valid FSSAI organic endorsement, which it said contravenes the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.

In addition, FSSAI flagged Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk for carrying the claim "100% Purity", stating that such a claim is not permissible for compound food products under the advertising and claims regulations.

The regulator said the action follows Dabur's failure to adequately comply with an earlier notice directing it to discontinue the disputed claims.

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FSSAI has instructed the company to immediately prohibit the sale of all food products identified in the notice, as well as any other products carrying similar "100%" claims. The regulator has also asked Dabur to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.

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