FSSAI Crackdown: Vatave Healthcare, Global Healthfit Retail Face Product Ban Over Misleading Claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken enforcement action against Vatave Healthcare and Global Healthfit Retail India Pvt Ltd over alleged misleading claims, product branding violations, and non-compliance with labelling regulations.

The food safety regulator has ordered a halt on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of Folineuro Syrup - Folinic Acid Syrup and restricted the sale of Neuherbs True Vitamin following concerns over their product claims and promotional practices.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips To Rs 1.42 Lakh After Fed's Decision

FSSAI shared on X, stating, "FSSAI has taken strict action against multiple FBOs for misleading claims, non-compliant labelling, food safety violations, and serious hygiene lapses.

The actions include prohibition orders, licence suspension, and prohibition of sale to protect consumers' interests."

Action Against Vatave Healthcare's Folineuro Syrup

FSSAI has issued a strict prohibition order against Folineuro Syrup, citing concerns over unsubstantiated claims suggesting that the product could improve or support brain and neurological functions. The regulator observed that the product name, along with an image of a brain displayed on the front pack, could mislead consumers about its intended health benefits.

The authority also flagged the company's classification of the syrup under the category of “Functional Food” for specialised medical purposes, stating that such a classification was not recognised under existing food safety regulations. FSSAI has directed the company to immediately stop production, storage, distribution, and sale of the product, warning that violations of the order could lead to strict penal action.

Restrictions on Global Healthfit Retail's Neuherbs True Vitamin

FSSAI has also ordered an immediate halt on the sale of Neuherbs True Vitamin, a health and wellness supplement marketed by Global Healthfit Retail India Pvt Ltd. The regulator stated that the product's trade name was misleading, as the term “True Vitamin” is not defined or recognised under India's food labelling, display, and advertising regulations.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Nears $86 As US-Iran Conflict Puts Oil On Track For 21% Gain Since March

The company has been directed to stop sales and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) along with a formal explanation of corrective measures within 30 days.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.