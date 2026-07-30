FSSAI Suspends Dior Pharmaceuticals' Licence After Nutraceutical Unit Inspection

Due to serious safety and hygiene violations discovered during an inspection of its nutraceutical facility, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) immediately suspended Dior Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing license in Punjab.

Major and critical non-conformities that violated the FSS Act of 2006 were found during the inspection, FSSAI said in a post on its X handle.

"The Nutraceutical Manufacturing Unit was found to be operating under severely deficient Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP), and Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS)," FSSAI said in its press release.

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Infrastructure, sanitation and housekeeping, pest control, storage and handling procedures, process controls, personnel hygiene, water quality monitoring, record-keeping, and a number of other concerns were among the major and critical non-conformities found in relation to overall regulatory compliance, according to FSSAI.

As per the FSSAI post, due to poor maintenance and a lack of necessary food safety controls, there was a serious failure to ensure the safety, quality, and traceability of food items.

"Serious failure in ensuring the safety, quality and traceability of food products as premises were found to be inadequately maintained and lacking essential food safety controls," the statement by FSSAI read.

The shortcomings represent a serious risk to public health because the facility was involved in the production of nutraceuticals, which are classified as high-risk foods meant for human consumption. The results unequivocally demonstrate flagrant violations of the FSS Act of 2006, said the FSSAI statement.

With immediate effect, the FSSAI license has been suspended. The FBO has been instructed to immediately stop all operations until all flaws are fixed and compliance is proven to the Competent Authority's satisfaction.

"The FSSAI Licence has been suspended with immediate effect. The FBO has been directed to immediately cease all operations until all deficiencies are rectified and compliance is established to the satisfaction of the Competent Authority," according to FSSAI.

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Prominent clubs, restaurants, and manufacturing facilities have recently been the target of significant raids and licensing enforcement operations by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and state FDAs due to serious sanitation, pest, and labelling violations.

After inspections found active fungus growth on raw vegetables and stored items, the famous, sixty-year-old Udupi restaurant in Mumbai's Fort neighbourhood had its license terminated.

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