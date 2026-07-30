Who Is Arun Misra? Vedanta Appoints New CEO For 1-Year Term Days After Group Demerger

Vedanta Ltd has reappointed Arun Misra as its Executive Director and named him Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel for a one-year term beginning August 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

The appointment, which is ⁠subject to shar﻿eholder approval, comes shortly after the Vedanta Group completed its long-awaited corporate de‍merger aimed ‍at creating focused, s﻿ector-specific bu⁠sinesses.

Misra has been with the group since 2019 and has led Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta's largest zinc business, through a period of expansion and the group's restructuring. He has served as Vedanta's Executive Director since August 2023.

Before joining Vedanta, Misra spent more than 35 years at Tata Steel, where he held several senior leadership roles across mining, plant operations, raw materials, project management, and safety.

In his final role, he served as Vice President of Tata Steel's Raw Materials Division after leading major projects, including the Kalinganagar and Gopalpur operations.

Misra joined Hindustan Zinc as Deputy CEO in November 2019 and was promoted to CEO and Whole-Time Director in August 2020.

Also Read: Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 18% As Margin Expands

Under his leadership, the company strengthened its position as one of the world's largest integrated zinc producers while expanding its domestic and international operations.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Misra holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He also earned a diploma in Mining and Beneficiation from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and a diploma in General Management from CEDEP, France. He later completed leadership programmes at INSEAD. His expertise includes Total Quality Management (TQM), Six Sigma, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), and the Malcolm Baldrige performance framework.

Misra has also built a strong reputation in the global mining industry. He became the first Indian to serve as Chairperson of the International Zinc Association and currently serves as Vice President of the Indian Institute of Mineral Engineers and Vice Chairman of CII Rajasthan.

He is the first Indian to have served as Chairperson of the International Zinc Association and currently holds leadership roles at the Indian Institute of Mineral Engineers and CII Rajasthan. He has also featured among Fortune India's Best CEOs and received the CEO of the Year award at the Business Leader of the Year awards.

Vedanta said Misra's reappointment will help provide leadership continuity as the company enters its next phase following the group demerger and executes its long-term growth strategy.

Also Read: Vedanta Oil And Gas Shares Fall 4% Despite Q1 Profit Swing

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