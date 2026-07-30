'Uncertainty Is The Norm': Anand Mahindra Puts M&M In 'Attack Mode' After Record Q1

Mahindra Group is set to move into "attack mode" in the face of a business environment marked by global uncertainity, amid it record financial results for the first quarter fo fiscal 2027, according to a statement from Chairman Anand Mahindra at the company's 80th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

Mahindra argued that global uncertainty was no longer a temporary factor but a consistent norm and that this shift should be treated as an opportunity rather than a reason to tread lightly.

"This is not a time to stand still. It is time to move from navigation to acceleration," Mahindra said.

The Mahindra Group Chairman highlighted an aggresive growth strategy for the company.

"I would describe this moment as one that calls for Attack Mode... Attack Mode is not reckless speed. It is strategic acceleration. It is speed backed by preparation. Confidence backed by capability. Ambition backed by execution,

he added

(This is a developing story.)

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