Egypt Confirms Drone Strike On Ships Mediterranean Port As West Asia Conflict Widens

As attacks on energy infrastructure spread around the Middle East, Egypt reported on Thursday that a drone struck two ships at its Mediterranean port of Damietta.

According to Cairo's state-owned Middle East News Agency, an initial examination revealed that the ships' fire was sparked by a drone attack on Wednesday. The incident has not been attributed to anyone.

According to Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the flames erupted from a storage vessel and a regasification ship.

ALSO READ: Houthis Claim Attack On Saudi's East-West Supply Lines Linking To Red Sea

“The situation was immediately dealt with in accordance with the approved emergency and rapid response plans through the coordinated efforts of the competent authorities and the on-site firefighting and safety teams,” the ministry said in a statement.

The unclaimed incident coincides with increased attacks on electricity facilities throughout the region by Iran, its Houthi allies in Yemen, and Iraqi militias.

In response to an attempted surprise missile attack on American forces in the Middle East by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the United States began a fresh round of strikes against Iran on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Houthis declared that they had attacked Saudi Arabian pipeline infrastructure that carries oil to the port of Yanbu in the Red Sea. As Iran targets tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the pipeline has been crucial in getting Saudi oil exports to market.

Last week, the Houthis imposed a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia.

Drones were used this week by Iran-allied militias in Iraq to target oil facilities in Riyadh and the eastern areas of Saudi Arabia. In reaction, U.S. and Saudi jets jointly attacked the Iraqi militias on Tuesday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.