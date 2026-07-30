Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%; Revenue Crosses Rs 2,900 Crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. reported a strong set of first-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit rising 21.5% year-on-year to Rs 549 crore, compared with Rs 452 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 12% to Rs 2,943 crore, crossing the Rs 2,900-crore mark, from Rs 2,626 crore a year ago.

The defence PSU also posted a sharp improvement in operating performance. EBITDA surged 48% year-on-year to Rs 446.6 crore, up from Rs 301.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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EBITDA margin expanded to 15.2%, compared with 11.5% in the same quarter last year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

The company announced the results in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Mazagon Dock Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 21.5% at Rs 549 crore versus Rs 452 crore.

Revenue rises 12% at Rs 2,943 crore versus Rs 2,626 crore.

EBITDA rises 48% at Rs 446.6 crore versus Rs 301.7 crore.

EBITDA Margin at 15.2% versus 11.5%.

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