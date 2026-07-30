US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Soars 1.6% As Microsoft Shares Spike 15%; S&P 500, Dow Rebound

The Wall Street staged a strong recovery on Thursday after the previous session's Fed-induced crash as indices received a fresh tech boost from Microsoft's strong earnings and AI-linked growth.

S&P 500 opened 1% higher at 7,385.30, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index surged 1.54% to 24,819.37, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.64% to 51,918.60 at open.

Microsoft Corp. soared over 14% few minutes after the opening bell to a high of $445.73. The company posted $90.01 billion, exceeding the expected $87.62 billion.

The company's main cloud business Azure passed the AI valuation test as it grew 43% which was also ahead of market expectations. Net income of $35.77 billion, or $4.81 per share, increased from $27.23 billion, or $3.65 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Microsoft said it accrued a gain of $3.2 billion gain from its investment in artificial intelligence lab Anthropic and lower-than-expected costs tied to its first-ever voluntary retirement programme.

On the other end of the tech spectrum is Meta Platforms, whose stock plunged over 10% to a low of $524.49 after it missed wall street expectations on revenue forecast and earnings.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant posted a 91% dive in its net cash flow to $784 million, at the behest of consistent AI related investments. It guided a quarterly of between $61 billion and $64 billion, or $62.5 billion at the middle of the range. Analysts were expecting guidance of $63.15 billion, according to LSEG.

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