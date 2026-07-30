US Bans Chinese Humanoid Robots That Musk Called Tesla’s Biggest Rivals

Humanoid robots built abroad, particularly in China, are the latest target in America's widening crackdown on Chinese technology, with the Federal Communications Commission now barring their use over what it has termed unacceptable security risks.

The commission's determination covers a broad sweep of advanced robotic hardware, from four-legged and two-legged machines to wheeled and tracked devices, extending a policy line that has already touched telecom equipment, drones and AI systems.

Sensors Built Into Robots Flagged As A Risk

The FCC's reasoning centres on what these machines can sense and record. According to the regulator, advanced robots increasingly carry high-fidelity sensors, including LiDAR along with tactile, acoustic and thermal sensors, capable of continuously gathering data about their surroundings, making them useful not just for security and infrastructure monitoring but for industrial tasks like material handling and order fulfilment.

The commission argued that building this technology domestically would cut production costs, boost output and support broader efforts to reindustrialise American manufacturing, and said reliance on foreign-made robotic systems without proper oversight leaves both critical infrastructure and personal safety exposed.

As a result, any foreign-produced advanced robotic device will now be added to the FCC's Covered List by default, unless the Department of War specifically certifies that a particular device, or class of devices, doesn't pose such a threat.

Musk Has Long Flagged China As Tesla's Toughest Rival

The ruling lands against a backdrop Elon Musk himself has been vocal about. On a recent Tesla earnings call, Musk pointed to the company's Optimus humanoid robot as central to its future, predicting it would eventually dwarf every other product the company has made.

But he was equally blunt about where the real competition sits, naming China as the country best positioned to challenge Tesla in the humanoid robot space, pointing to its manufacturing scale and rapidly advancing AI capabilities as reasons no other rival currently comes close.

ALSO READ: 'Will Only Hurt Interests Of US Companies': Beijing Hits Back After US Bans Chinese Humanoid Robots

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.