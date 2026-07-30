Tukaram Mundhe Impact: Bombay HC Canteen Temporarily Shut After FDA Inspection

The Bombay High Court canteen has been temporarily shut down following an inspection by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 30, NDTV reported. All food and beverage operations on the premises have been suspended until further notice.

In a formal communication, the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) stated that dining services provided through its primary canteen and independent coffee vendor will remain closed to lawyers, litigants, and court visitors for the time being.

However, the Association clarified that the decision to halt operations was taken voluntarily as a precautionary measure. The BBA emphasized that it has not received any adverse communication, show-cause notice, or formal order from the state food regulator following the inspection.

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The Bombay Bar Association, according to the Indian Express, published a notice earlier in the day that stated: "Members are hereby informed that service of food and/or beverages in the BBA premises (through the canteen and coffee vendor) is temporarily discontinued until further intimation."

“We voluntarily shut it down,” Nitin Thakker, senior advocate and president of the Bombay Bar Association, told the publication.

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The FDA was ordered to inspect all government and semi-government eating establishments, including canteens at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, and the High Court, and to submit the status of the inspections along with video recordings after the High Court questioned the agency on Wednesday regarding what it described as selective food-safety inspections of restaurants and hotels.

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