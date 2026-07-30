Ekta Kapoor's Juhu Property Leased Under Two-Year Leave And Licence Agreement — Details

Television producer and Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director Ekta Ravi Kapoor has rented out a floor in her Mumbai property under a two-year leave and licence agreement. The leased unit is located in Ekta House in Juhu, with the transaction recently registered, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Property Leased In Juhu

According to the registered documents, the leased floor is part of the four-storey Ekta House in Juhu, Mumbai. The unit comes with one car parking space and has been rented for a monthly licence fee of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The leave and licence agreement is valid from March 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2027. Although the lease commenced in 2025, the agreement was officially registered on July 28, 2026.

The documents also state that the tenant has provided postdated cheques covering the entire lease period.

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Earlier Rental Transaction

This is not the first time Ekta Kapoor has leased out a property in the same building. In 2021, she rented another floor of Ekta House for Rs 2.7 lakh per month under a 24-month leave-and-licence agreement.

That agreement was registered on Sept. 3, 2021, and included a security deposit of Rs 10 lakh along with a 12-month lock-in period, according to media reports.

Kapoor Family's Real Estate Portfolio

The Kapoor family has been involved in several high-value real estate transactions in recent years.

In June 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor sold a 2,149 sq ft apartment in Omkar 1973, Worli, for Rs 12.25 crore, translating to Rs 57,003 per sq ft. The apartment also included two car parking spaces.

Earlier, in May 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his family completed the Rs 855 crore sale of a 2.39-acre land parcel in Andheri to NTT Global Data Centres through family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Tusshar Infra Developers Pvt Ltd. Registered on May 29, 2025, the property housed Balaji IT Park, comprising three buildings with a built-up area of around 4.9 lakh sq ft.

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In 2021, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor also sold a plot in Pune to family-owned companies Tusshar Infradevelopers and Pantheon Buildcon for Rs 20 crore. The agreement was signed on March 31, 2021, registered on August 2, 2021, with Rs 80 lakh paid as stamp duty.

Jeetendra has also spoken about purchasing a bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill decades ago for Rs 4.25 lakh from late actor Bharat Bhushan. According to media reports, the property is now estimated to be worth around Rs 450 crore.

Following its redevelopment, Jeetendra revealed that the bungalow's Burma teak wood alone fetched Rs 11.5 lakh, nearly three times the property's original purchase price.

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