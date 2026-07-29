Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Add Rs 18-Crore Versova Luxury Home In Real Estate Portfolio

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have expanded their real estate portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai, according to a report .

The celebrity couple has reportedly bought a premium apartment worth Rs 18.29 crore in Mumbai's Versova locality. The property is part of the Godrej Skyshore residential project in Andheri West, The Indian Express reported.

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The apartment spans 2,644 sq ft and is located on one of the higher floors of the development. It also includes an exclusive additional area of 316 sq ft and comes with three dedicated parking spaces. Over the years, Kohli and Sharma have built an impressive portfolio of premium properties across Mumbai, Gurugram and Alibaug.

One of Kohli's most talked-about real estate transactions involved a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Worli. In 2016, the former India captain reportedly booked the 7,171 sq ft, four-bedroom apartment on the 35th floor for around Rs 34 crore. However, subsequent reports also claimed that the booking was cancelled, making it one of the most widely discussed celebrity property deals that never materialised.

The 37-year-old also owns a luxury residence in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram. The sprawling 10,000 sq ft home is reportedly valued at around Rs 80 crore and is said to feature a private swimming pool, a modern gym and several high-end amenities.

The couple has also made substantial investments in Alibaug. According to reports, they purchased more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach for approximately Rs 37.86 crore. Property documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed that the transaction involved two adjoining land parcels spread across nearly 21,010 square metres.

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The acquisition followed another major investment in the coastal town. In 2022, Kohli and Sharma reportedly bought an eight-acre plot in Alibaug for around Rs 19 crore.

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