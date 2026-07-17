Ameesha Patel Says 'It's A Shame' How Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Are Treated; Post Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has spoken out amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement from international cricket, saying India's senior cricketers deserve more respect.

Her reaction comes as reports about Rohit's future with Team India continue to make headlines ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Sharing her thoughts on X, Ameesha said she had been observing the situation for a long time before deciding to speak publicly.

"A tweet not related to Bollywood.. been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today. SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. it's a SHAME .."

The post quickly spread across social media, with many users backing Ameesha's views and saying Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli deserve greater respect for their contributions to Indian cricket.

Rohit's Future Under Spotlight

Ameesha's comments come at a time when reports have suggested that Rohit Sharma may not feature in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to PTI, Sunday's third ODI against England at Lord's could be Rohit's final international match. The report said the national selectors are unlikely to retain the 39-year-old beyond the current tour as they begin preparing a younger squad for the next ODI World Cup.

Rohit has scored 241 runs in his last eight ODIs at an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 88.6, with one half-century. Quoting a senior BCCI source familiar with the selection process, PTI reported that the selectors want to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a longer run in the format.

"The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games. No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take," the news agency reported, citing the source.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's Last Match? Decoding His Last 11 ODIs And Indian's Road To World Cup 2027

Kohli-Gambhir Row?​

At the same time, separate media reports have claimed that Virat Kohli and India head coach Gautam Gambhir have barely interacted during the ongoing England tour, leading to fresh speculation about tensions within the camp.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Rohit Sharma nor the BCCI has issued an official statement, keeping the speculation alive.

ALSO READ: India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Live On TV And Online

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