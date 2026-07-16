India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Live On TV And Online

India will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they face England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday, July 16. India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opener by six wickets. Shubman Gill's side will head into the match with momentum on its side.

Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live streaming, TV telecast, match timing and venue.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, July 16 from 5:30 p.m. IST.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Venue

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Live Telecast And Streaming

Fans can watch the India vs England 2nd ODI live on television via Sony Sports Network, while online streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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India vs England 2nd ODI: Probable Playing XI

England: Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

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India vs England ODI: Head-To-Head Stats

India and England have shared a competitive ODI rivalry over the years. India hold the edge in the ODI rivalry, winning 62 of the 111 matches played against England.

Played: 111

India Won: 62

England Won: 44

No Result: 3

Draw: 2

India Team News

While Shubman Gill has confirmed he is fit after suffering dehydration-related cramps in the first ODI, India are monitoring Gurnoor Brar's fitness after the pacer appeared uncomfortable late in the previous match. Arshdeep Singh could come into the XI if Brar is unavailable.

India vs England 2nd ODI Preview:

Having broken their winless streak in emphatic fashion at Edgbaston, India arrive in Cardiff on Thursday with the series firmly in their grasp. The six-wicket success in the opening ODI not only lifted the pressure on the team but also underlined the considerable depth available in the squad.

Axar Patel emerged as the hero of the contest with a superb all-round effort, combining four wickets with an unbeaten half-century. Washington Sundar also made his mark by recording his maiden ODI fifty, and Shubman Gill's assured 80 kept the chase on track. The only setback was the captain's injury scare after he retired hurt in the opener, but there is positive news on that front.

Concerns over Gill's availability have eased after the batter clarified that his early departure was the result of dehydration-related cramps rather than an injury. He remains hopeful of taking the field in Cardiff.

India now have the chance to wrap up the series ahead of schedule, a notable comeback after being outplayed 4-0 in the T20I leg. England, however, must bounce back quickly if they are to push the contest to a deciding game at Lord's.

India vs England ODI: Squads

England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

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