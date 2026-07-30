Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore To Assam CM Relief Fund Amid Flood Crisis

Actor Kartik Aaryan has made a contribution to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, extending support towards the state's ongoing relief measures. The donation was acknowledged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who thanked the actor for his timely assistance and generous gesture.

This follows several celebrities who have contributed to the Relief Fund. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are among many to donate to the ongoing relief measures.

Assam CM Thanks Kartik Aaryan

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Kartik Aaryan for contributing to the state's relief efforts.

In his post, the Chief Minister appreciated the actor's support and said the contribution would help strengthen relief measures undertaken by the state government. He also described the donation as a commendable gesture during a time when assistance towards relief initiatives is crucial.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Extends Support To Assam Flood Victims With Being Human Initiative

Rs 1 Crore Contribution To Relief Fund

According to the Chief Minister's post on X, Kartik Aaryan has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The fund is used to assist with emergencies, natural disasters and other situations that require financial support for relief and rehabilitation activities.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the actor's contribution reflects support for the state's ongoing relief initiatives and acknowledged his willingness to assist during challenging times.

Chief Minister's Message

In his post, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote:

"Gratitude to actor Kartik Aaryan for his generous contribution of Rs 1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr Himanta Biswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures."

The message was shared through the Chief Minister's official X account, where he publicly thanked the actor for his contribution.

ALSO READ | Assam Floods: Actor Alia Bhatt Urges People To Help; Salman Khan Launches Relief Drive

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