Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 18% As Margin Expands; Revenue Sees Slight Uptick

Vedanta Ltd. reported an 18.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, supported by a sharp improvement in operating profitability, even as revenue growth remained subdued.

The mining and metals major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,473 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 6,698 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's earnings announcement.

Revenue from operations rose 1.7% to Rs 24,205 crore, from Rs 24,609 crore in the previous quarter.

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Operating performance strengthened during the quarter, with EBITDA increasing 12.5% to Rs 8,501 crore from Rs 7,559 crore on a sequential basis. EBITDA margin expanded to 35.1%, compared with 30.7% in the preceding quarter.

The improved margin performance indicates stronger operating efficiency despite relatively modest growth in topline revenue.

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VEDANTA Q1 (CONS)

Net Profit down 18.3% to Rs 5,473 crore Vs Rs 6,698 crore

Revenue down 1.7% to Rs 24,205 crore Vs Rs 24,609 crore QoQ

EBITDA up 12.5% to Rs 8,501 crore Vs Rs 7,559 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin At 35.1% Vs 30.7% QoQ

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