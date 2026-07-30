Hyundai Motor Q1 Results: Profit Falls 35% As Margin Shrinks Sharply; Revenue Flat

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit decline of 35% for the quarter ending June of the current fiscal year. The company's bottom line fell to Rs 889 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,369 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenue was relatively flat and fell 0.5% to Rs 16,335 crore from Rs 16,413 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Hyundai Motors Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 35.1% at Rs 889 crore versus Rs 1,369 crore (Estimate: Rs 858 crore).

Revenue down 0.5% at Rs 16,335 crore versus Rs 16,413 crore (Estimate: Rs 16,327 crore).

Ebitda down 30.8% at Rs 1,512 crore versus Rs 2,186 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,505 crore).

Margin at 9.3% versus 13.3% (Estimate: 9.2%).

The all-new Venue achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales domestically, underscoring its popularity in the compact SUV segment. Additionally, alternative fuel adoption gathered sharp momentum, with CNG contributing 18% to overall sales. Models like the Aura and Exter reached record CNG sales penetration, standing at 95% and 32% of their respective quarterly volumes.

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The company also expanded its reach beyond urban centers, recording an all-time high rural penetration rate of 26%. However, overall quarterly performance faced operational headwinds. Temporary production disruptions capped domestic volume growth to 5.4% year-on-year, while export volumes remained constrained due to the ongoing geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

"With 100% normalization of production, coupled with healthy demand environment and upcoming product pipeline, recovery is likely to gain pace from Q2 onwards across both domestic and export businesses," said Tarun Garg, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Hyundai Motors.

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