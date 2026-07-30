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Apollo Pipes Q1 Results: Company Swings Into Loss Despite 7% Revenue Uptick

Apollo Pipes' revenue saw a 7.3% increase to Rs 295 crore, compared to Rs 275 crore in the preceding financial year.

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Apollo Pipes Q1 Results: Company Swings Into Loss Despite 7% Revenue Uptick
Apollo Pipes' revenue saw a 7.3% increase to Rs 295 crore,
Photo Source: Apollo Pipes/X

Apollo Pipes saw a net loss of Rs 8.6 crore, in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The firm saw a profit of Rs 8.1 crore in the previous financial year. 

The revenue saw a 7.3% increase to Rs 295 crore, compared to Rs 275 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 85.3% to Rs 3 crore, compared to Rs 20.4 crore  in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 1% from 7.4%.

Apollo Pipes Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net loss at Rs 8.6 crore versus profit of Rs 8.1 crore 
  • Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 295 crore versus Rs 275 crore 
  • Ebitda down 85.3% to Rs 3 crore versus Rs 20.4 crore 
  • Ebitda margin at 1% versus 7.4% 

(This is a developing story.) 

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