August 2026 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Full State-Wise List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for August 2026. Banks across India will remain closed for 14 days during the month, including national holidays, regional festivals and weekend closures.
Not all holidays apply nationwide. Several closures are state-specific and depend on local festivals, while Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays are observed across the country.
Customers are advised to check the holiday list before planning their branch visit. Being aware of the holiday schedule in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure important banking tasks are completed on time.
The RBI classifies bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks' closing of accounts.
August 2026 Bank Holidays
- Total holidays: 14
- National holidays: Independence Day
- Weekend closures: 7
- State-specific holidays: 7
Complete List of Bank Holidays in August 2026
- August 4 (Tuesday): Banks in Tripura will be closed on account of Ker Puja.
- August 8 (Saturday):
- All bank branches across India will remain closed as it is the second Saturday.
- Additionally, banks in Sikkim will observe Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a Sikkimese festival that worships Mount Kanchenjunga.
- August 13 (Thursday): Banks across Manipur will be closed for Patriots' Day
- August 15 (Saturday): India will observe Independence Day; therefore, banks across the country will remain closed due to the national holiday.
- August 19 (Wednesday): Banks in Tripura will be closed on the occasion of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday.
- August 25 (Tuesday): Banks in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will be shut to observe Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed).
- August 26 (Thursday): Banks will stay shut in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi NCR, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam.
- August 28 (Friday): On account of Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milas-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayan Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh will remain shut.
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Bank Weekend Closures Across India
Apart from the National and state-specific holidays, banks will remain closed on all Sundays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. Additionally, all the banks will not operate on the second Saturday, August 8, and the fourth Saturday, August 22, as per RBI guidelines.
Although physical branches will be closed on the above dates, essential online banking services will remain operational nationwide. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays.
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