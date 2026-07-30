August 2026 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Full State-Wise List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for August 2026. Banks across India will remain closed for 14 days during the month, including national holidays, regional festivals and weekend closures.

Not all holidays apply nationwide. Several closures are state-specific and depend on local festivals, while Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays are observed across the country.

Customers are advised to check the holiday list before planning their branch visit. Being aware of the holiday schedule in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure important banking tasks are completed on time.

The RBI classifies bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks' closing of accounts.

August 2026 Bank Holidays

Total holidays: 14

National holidays: Independence Day

Weekend closures: 7

State-specific holidays: 7

Complete List of Bank Holidays in August 2026