Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE To Stay Shut For 10 Days In August; Check Full Calendar

Indian stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE, will remain shut for 10 days in August 2026, with all closures falling on weekends. Although Independence Day is observed on Aug. 15, there will be no additional trading holiday as it falls on a Saturday.

Trading in the equity segment takes place on all weekdays, except on holidays declared by the exchanges in advance. Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on holidays.

August Stock Market Holidays

According to the NSE holiday calendar, the markets will remain closed for 10 days, all falling on weekends this month.

Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Saturdays

Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Sundays

There are no additional trading holidays in August as major observances such as Independence Day coincide with regular market closures.

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Stock Market Holidays In 2026:

In addition to weekend closures, the BSE and NSE publish a list of pre-scheduled market holidays each year. These holidays are announced in advance and apply to trading across various segments. This allows investors and market participants to plan their trading activities accordingly. As per the NSE calendar, six additional weekday-based market holidays are scheduled for the remaining year.

Sept. 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

Oct. 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Oct. 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

Nov. 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

Nov. 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Dec. 25 (Friday): Christmas

Stock markets will remain open for a special session on Nov. 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

Stock Market Performance: July 30 Highlights

The Nifty 50 closed at 24,317.15, up 66.95 points or 0.28%, while the Sensex ended at 77,928.15, gaining 273.55 points or 0.35%. RIL and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the day.

Globally, Asian stock markets traded ended on Thursday as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged while monitoring renewed tensions in the Middle East that lifted oil prices.

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Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

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Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

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