Sonam Wangchuk, an activist presently travelling to Ladakh, lauded the Indian Railways on Thursday but seemed to make a subtle jab at the Centre, stating that he hoped to be just as happy with the government's pledges.

Wangchuk stated in a video on X that they are travelling to Ladakh and that he chose to take the Indian Railways, which is his favoured means of transportation. "I had never taken the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Srinagar before. I wanted to see the Chenab River. I had a lovely experience, and I'm proud of the Indian Railways."

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Wangchuk expressed his opinions on the anti-paper leak Bill that has been tabled in Parliament and stated that he will be staying in Kashmir for two days before heading to Ladakh. "The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026's introduction in Parliament makes me delighted. "I hope the reforms are implemented in the entire educational system, not just in exams," he stated.

Additionally, Wangchuk urged the government to uphold the promises given to him and the leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and refrain from taking any action or filing a formal complaint against the students who took part in the CJP-led rallies against the NEET paper leak incident.

"I urge the government to establish a system that reinstills confidence among the youth in the country's institutions and governance. Everyone should be a part of making India great again," he said.

Following his release from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on July 27, Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo paid respect at Rajghat.

The activist became the face of the students' protest against the NEET paper leak after lending his support to the Cockroach Janata Party. On the Delhi High Court's instructions, Wangchuk was transported from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital and then to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram two days before the CJP-called Parliament March.

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Twenty-six days after meeting at Medanta Hospital with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who promised that the government would examine the NEET paper leak in Parliament, Wangchuk broke his fast.

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