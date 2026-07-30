Vedanta Demerges Real Estate Arm Weeks After Four Spin-Off Companies Debut On D-Street

Vedanta Ltd. has announced yet another demerger after four separate Vedanta companies listed on the exchanges in June. The firm is demerging its real estate business Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The rationale behind this demerger is to streamline its approach towards real estate.

Over the years, the demerged company has accumulated a substantial real estate portfolio comprising of non-core, and strategically located lands, built-up assets and investments in other real estate owning entities across multiple geographies, as per the filing.

This has resulted in limited utilisation and sub-optimal visibility of the real estate business segment and value realisation, the company said.

"To enable focused management, improved transparency, and a more productive deployment of such real estate, the Demerged Company has initiated steps to contribute and consolidate its real estate undertaking as part of the Scheme," the regulatory filing stated.

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Additionally, certain other Vedanta group companies hold real estate assets, that require a separate and focused approach to real estate portfolio management.

"The contribution and consolidation of real estate business from across the Vedanta group companies would significantly enhance the ability of the Resulting Company to carry on the Real Estate Business (as defined in the Scheme) in a more effective and efficient manner," the filing underlined.

The turnover (including other operating income) of the demerged undertaking for the year ended March 31, 2026 was Rs 1.26 crore representing 0.001 % of the total standalone turnover of Vedanta for the FY26.

What Does This Mean For Vedanta Shareholders?

In view of the demerger of Vedanta Property Platforms,one fully paid-up equity share of the resulting company of

face value Rs 1 each will be discharged for every 20 fully paidup equity shares of Vedanta Ltd. of the same face value, as held as on the record date.

As part of the demerger, the shareholding pattern of Vedanta, the demerged company, will remain unchanged. In the resulting real estate company, the promoter and promoter group will hold 54.72%, public shareholders will own 45.12%, and non-promoter, non-public shareholders will hold 0.16% of the issued and paid-up share capital.

Vedanta Share Price

Shares of Vedanta ended 1.13% higher at Rs 267.50 on the NSE on Thursday. This compared to a 0.28% advance in the Nifty index.

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