Who Is Vinnie Takair? Aryan Khan's London Outing Fuels Dating Speculation

Aryan Khan has once again found himself at the centre of social media buzz, this time over his personal life. The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines after photos and videos of him spending time with artist Vinnie Takair in London surfaced online.

While the woman's identity was initially a mystery, internet users soon identified her as Vinnie, sparking fresh dating rumours. Although the viral images have triggered widespread speculation, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has commented on the reports.

London Sighting Sets Social Media Abuzz

According to viral posts circulating on social media, Aryan and Vinnie were spotted together after reportedly leaving a casino in London. The pair were photographed walking out together, leading fans to wonder whether there is more to their relationship than friendship.

For the outing, Aryan kept his look casual, while Vinnie opted for an all-black ensemble. Soon after the images gained traction online, fans began discussing the duo across various social media platforms, with many speculating about their relationship status.

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Vinnie's Instagram Post Adds To The Buzz

Shortly after the photos surfaced, Vinnie Takair shared a series of pictures from her London visit on Instagram with the caption, "London, ily." The timing of the post further fuelled online speculation, as several users linked it to Aryan's appearance in the city.

Adding to the curiosity, social media users also pointed out that Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair follow each other on Instagram. Despite the growing buzz, neither of them has addressed the rumours or confirmed any personal relationship.

Aryan Has Been Linked To Dating Rumours Before

This is not the first time Aryan Khan's personal life has attracted public attention. Over the years, he has frequently been linked to dating rumours despite choosing to keep his private life away from the spotlight.

Previously, Aryan was rumoured to be dating actor and model Larissa Bonesi, who appeared in promotional campaigns for his luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X. Larissa was also seen attending the premiere of Aryan's directorial debut series, The Ba*ds of Bollywood**, adding to speculation at the time.

However, neither Aryan nor Larissa ever confirmed those reports, and the latest rumours involving Vinnie Takair also remain unverified.

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