Zendaya Brings Fairytale Glamour To Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere In Dreamy Ivory Couture

Zendaya embraced soft glamour in an ivory Tamara Ralph haute couture gown, complete with a subtle spider-inspired accessory, at the London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

After a series of bold, web-inspired fashion moments throughout the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional tour, Zendaya switched gears for the film's London premiere on Wednesday, opting for an elegant couture look that perfectly balanced sophistication with subtle thematic references.

Zendaya's Ivory Couture Look Stole The Spotlight

For the final stop of the press tour, Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet in a custom creation from the Tamara Ralph Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection. Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, the actress wore a structured ivory gown featuring a sculpted hourglass silhouette.

The ensemble was crafted in flowing silk crepe and finished with a dramatic mermaid skirt layered with panels flowing into a train. The corset-inspired bodice was embellished with shimmering gold baguette crystals, while delicate crystal chain detailing draped over the shoulders, creating a graceful, cape-like effect.

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A Tiny Spider Brooch Added A Marvel-Inspired Touch

Although the overall look embraced a softer aesthetic, Zendaya still paid tribute to the superhero franchise in a subtle way. She accessorised the gown with a gold spider brooch by jewellery designer Keren Wolf, a refined nod to Spider-Man: Brand New Day without overpowering the elegant ensemble.

According to designer Tamara Ralph, the Fall 2026 couture collection explores themes of radiance, precision and ethereal femininity, qualities that were reflected throughout Zendaya's red carpet appearance.

Soft Glam Beauty Completed The Elegant Ensemble

Complementing the romantic gown, Zendaya opted for understated beauty. Instead of the dramatic makeup and sleek hairstyles seen earlier during the promotional campaign, she chose a softer approach featuring muted eye makeup, naturally flushed cheeks and a nude-brown lip colour.

Her voluminous curls were left loose, enhancing the effortless elegance of the overall look.

A Graceful Finale To The Spider-Man Press Tour

Throughout the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, Zendaya experimented with darker colours, structured silhouettes and fashion references inspired by Spider-Man's universe. However, for the London premiere, she closed the promotional campaign on a refined note, replacing dramatic styling with timeless couture and subtle Marvel-inspired details that perfectly captured understated glamour.

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