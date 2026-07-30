Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Film Swings To Massive Start In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has lived up to its pre-release hype with an impressive opening in India. The superhero film has pulled audiences to theatres nationwide and has also registered strong numbers in key international markets.

Here's how the film is performing at the box office so far on Day 1.

Strong Opening At The Indian Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned Rs 18.01 crore net on its opening day from 8,779 shows across India so far. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 21.25 crore, according to latest estimate from Sacnilk.

The film has recorded an overall 67.9% occupancy, led by an outstanding response for the Hindi version, which registered 96% occupancy.

The English version has collected Rs 8.86 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 6.70 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions have also contributed well with Rs 1.18 crore and Rs 1.24 crore, respectively.

The film has received an excellent response in several southern centres. The English 3D version recorded 88% occupancy in Chennai and 65% in Hyderabad. The Tamil version also performed strongly in Chennai and Madurai, while the Telugu version witnessed impressive occupancy in Visakhapatnam (83%), Vijayawada (69%) and Kakinada (69%).

Premium formats have also drawn audiences, with English 4DX 3D crossing 80% occupancy, while English 3D Screen reported over 90% in morning shows.

Record Opening Worldwide

The film has also made a huge impact internationally. According to Sacnilk, it collected $35 million in China, the second-biggest opening for a non-Chinese film in the post-pandemic era. It also earned $7.8 million in the UK, $4.8 million in South Korea, and $4.6 million in Italy on opening day.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Review: Fans Hail Tom Holland's Performance, Call It 'Best Spider-Man Film'

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to earn more than $500 million from international markets in its first five days, while its worldwide opening could cross $800 million once North America joins the tally.

Adding to the excitement, the film has also received strong reviews, earning a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated Spider-Man films to date.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About The Marvel Blockbuster

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