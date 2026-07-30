Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Review: Fans Hail Tom Holland's Performance, Call It 'Best Spider-Man Film'

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived in theatres. Soon after the first shows, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their reactions, with many praising the film's emotional story, action-packed sequences and performances.
How Are Fans Reacting?
Early reactions have been largely positive, with many viewers calling Brand New Day one of the franchise's strongest entries. Fans have especially praised the performances, emotional moments, action scenes, plot twists and visuals.
@SpiderManMovie— Sabrina Kiddo (@girl4movies) July 30, 2026
Tom Holland's Best Spidey performance!
Zendaya was deep and amazing!
Brand New Day had my spidey senses tingling with laughter, action, nostalgia and romance!
????????????#Spiderman #brandnewday #SpiderManMovie #marvel #comics #movie pic.twitter.com/e09UYwFfJy
Spiderman: Brand New Day is not only the best Spiderman movie ever but my favourite MCU movie ever, I'm speechless— F. $. S. ❤️ (@_CaseyHare) July 30, 2026
spiderman brand new day spoiler free review:— gingerbread¹²³ (@ginnyx28) July 29, 2026
i can confidently say that it's one of the best spiderman movies ever made, the plot was well distributed and the plot twists exceede every expectation. it was done beautifully, the graphics were perfect, and the quality was too.
A fan said the film surpasses the entire Homecoming trilogy. Many described it as the best comic book movie experience since No Way Home, praising Destin Daniel Cretton's direction and Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man. Another fan hailed it as the best Spider-Man movie.
Spiderman Brand new Day NON SPOILER REVIEW— A1 ﾒ???????? (@A1_citizen) July 30, 2026
wow. One of the most emotional, hard hitting spiderman movies i have watched. Tom holland has easily become my favourite spiderman out of any other. I mean the movie was moving me close to tears. It was such a deep and beautiful
Spiderman Brand New Day #Review— Monkey d. Dragon (@jaibabu2112) July 30, 2026
Loved the movie visuals stunts and how grounded it was.
Only issue was the level of threat was low and less competitive to other movies
Tom as an actor is the best among the 3 Spider-Man after this.
Also got a free Poster
I'll give it a ⭐⭐⭐⭐ https://t.co/lY95AeL7Jn pic.twitter.com/Fw3VYw0Nkq
I'm blown away by how great SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is.— El Poco Loco (@ElPocoLocos) July 30, 2026
I love the Homecoming trilogy quite a lot, but this film absolutely tops all of the previous three.
Give DDC the keys to the Spider-Man kingdom right now. #SpiderMan #BrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/c3DIFZnKHO
Tom Holland there isn't enough honey in the world to glaze you with. He already was, but Brand New Day solidified him as my favorite and the definitive Spider-Man. Easily his best performance as he sits in Peter's sadness and makes you feel every crushing ounce of isolation pic.twitter.com/81g7vRU4WB— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkick) July 30, 2026
just saw spiderman brand new day and it was good!— vall - e ???? (@lwtcatluvr) July 30, 2026
Spiderman brand new day is so good, the MCU is back— Sebastian (@CBASS_SF) July 30, 2026
Spiderman brand new day is probably the best Spiderman movie we've had in a long time— ʟɪᴢ ???????? (@DappyHayz) July 30, 2026
Okay, all I'm gonna say is spiderman brand new day was so gooood! Def worth watching— ???????????????????? (@dreamyfaery) July 30, 2026
#kirvyx2026— kirvyx (@Kirvyx) July 30, 2026
warning: guy who only saw far from home and endgame and infinity saw spiderman brand new day
with that in mind, this movie was really good, kinda expected to see more hulk or the hand (based on the posters i saw)
i liked punisher, and loved mj and peter's dinamic pic.twitter.com/eW8Aa91N82
best fight scene in spiderman brand new day:— hafiz (@Hafizazn) July 30, 2026
Spiderman vs The Hand
that "awakening" and "web shot" was ????
yang udah nonton, favorit kalian scene apa?
So yeah, just watched #SpiderManBrandNewDay, for sure my deepest, most heartfelt experience with a CBM since #NoWayHome itself.#DestinDanielCretton delivered something truly special, where #TomHolland evolves into the ultimate #SpiderMan, the best version of the character I've… pic.twitter.com/zSDkcFjb5W— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 29, 2026
There's a scene in #SpiderMan Brand New Day with Sadie Sink that made “Running Up That Hill” in my head haha IYKYK— Dave Giovanazzi (@SF_DavidGio) July 30, 2026
It made good use of soo many characters, with Punisher more effective than I expected, and a lot of funny moments. Felt like old school MCU ???? https://t.co/HMzHm4bE3U
Just saw #SpiderManBrandNewDay and WOW. ????️????— Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) July 30, 2026
It hits that perfect sweet spot of classic Spidey heart, fresh character depth, and absolute top-tier action. A thrilling new chapter that proves Spider-Man is in better hands than ever.
THIS IS THE BEST SPIDER MAN MOVIE EVER!!!… pic.twitter.com/loPAM8Z8jr
OMG OMG I just saw #SpidermanBrandNewDay ????️????️ and this is THE BEST SPIDER MAN MOVIE EVER. Its funny, intense , heartbreaking, action packed n no spoilers, Sadie Sink really shines in this movie. Its nice seeing the Punisher and the Hulk in one movie. The fight scenes are badass pic.twitter.com/AQ957d9aod— Paris (@Paris10574066) July 30, 2026
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An X user claimed the film's kissing scene was almost entirely cut in India, calling the CBFC the film's "main villain." Meanwhile, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani called one of Spider-Man's action sequences the best in any superhero film.
Just finished my show in India. And they successfully deleted it. Only the last second was shown. In India, the censor board is the main villain of Spiderman Brand new day— Kaushik K (@Kaushikrumy) July 30, 2026
To this date, no action scene in any superhero movie has reached the peak of this one.— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 29, 2026
As a child as a teen as an adult it grabs YOUR ATTENTION
Best spidey film
Lets see if BND tops it???? https://t.co/QPdoVQJtwC
About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he embraces a fresh chapter in his life after the world forgets his identity. While protecting New York, he faces new enemies, reunites with familiar faces and navigates unexpected challenges that reshape his journey.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Sadie Sink, among others. Made on a reported $225 million budget, the superhero film entered theatres after earning a 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and generating record-breaking advance bookings in India, reflecting the massive anticipation surrounding its release.
ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About The Marvel Blockbuster
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