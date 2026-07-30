Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Review: Fans Hail Tom Holland's Performance, Call It 'Best Spider-Man Film'

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived in theatres. Soon after the first shows, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their reactions, with many praising the film's emotional story, action-packed sequences and performances.

How Are Fans Reacting?

Early reactions have been largely positive, with many viewers calling Brand New Day one of the franchise's strongest entries. Fans have especially praised the performances, emotional moments, action scenes, plot twists and visuals.

A fan said the film surpasses the entire Homecoming trilogy. Many described it as the best comic book movie experience since No Way Home, praising Destin Daniel Cretton's direction and Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man. Another fan hailed it as the best Spider-Man movie.

ALSO READ: From 'Dunesday' To Fauzi, King: Check Seven Big Releases Battling For Screens This December

An X user claimed the film's kissing scene was almost entirely cut in India, calling the CBFC the film's "main villain." Meanwhile, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani called one of Spider-Man's action sequences the best in any superhero film.

About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he embraces a fresh chapter in his life after the world forgets his identity. While protecting New York, he faces new enemies, reunites with familiar faces and navigates unexpected challenges that reshape his journey.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Sadie Sink, among others. Made on a reported $225 million budget, the superhero film entered theatres after earning a 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and generating record-breaking advance bookings in India, reflecting the massive anticipation surrounding its release.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About The Marvel Blockbuster

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.