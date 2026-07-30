Provide Best Treatment To Those Suffered Pellet Injuries During Paper Leak Protest: SC To Delhi Govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to provide the best possible medical treatment to students and other individuals who suffered pellet injuries during the 20 July protest against the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar.

The direction came while the apex court was hearing a batch of petitions arising from the "Sansad Chalo" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The demonstration drew thousands of students to central Delhi demanding the resignation of the then Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. During the protest, several demonstrators reportedly sustained pellet injuries after security forces intervened.

A Bench of the Supreme Court also directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar during the protest. The court said the records should be maintained as it examines the circumstances surrounding the use of force.

During the hearing, the court observed that police are empowered to use pellet guns in exceptional situations but indicated that it was prepared to examine whether their use during the 20 July protest was justified. The matter came up after petitioners sought a judicial review of the police action and questioned the deployment of pellet guns against protesters.

The Bench also questioned petitioner and former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad over his plea seeking a complete ban on the use of pellet guns during protests, observing that law enforcement agencies may require such measures under exceptional circumstances to maintain public order.

In addition to preserving official records, the court directed the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to ensure that all injured petitioners and similarly placed individuals receive appropriate medical treatment.

The matter remains under consideration, with the Supreme Court expected to further examine the legality and proportionality of the police response during the NEET paper leak protest.

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