Bigger Homes Or Bigger Amenities? Real Estate Debate Puts Apartment Sizes Back In Focus

The long-running trade-off between apartment size and lifestyle amenities is drawing fresh attention, with real estate and infrastructure content creator Vishal Bhargava sharing a video that speaks about homebuyers may be beginning to prioritise larger homes over sprawling amenity packages.

In a video shared on social media, Bhargava asked a simple question, "Does the apartment matter or do the amenities?" According to him, the answer from India's middle class over much of the past decade has largely been amenities.

"Apartment sizes are becoming smaller while amenities are becoming bigger," Bhargava said, pointing to a shift in the way residential projects have been designed and marketed.

He noted that this was not always the case. In earlier developments, the apartment itself was the primary product, while amenities were additions to the overall proposition. Bhargava described them as being "just the topping on the pizza."

Over time, however, he believes that relationship changed dramatically. "Soon thereafter, amenities took centre stage. The apartment became the sideshow," he said.

Bhargava, however, expects the trend to change over the coming decade as buyers reassess the value of additional floor space against the cost and utility of common facilities. "Small apartment with big amenities is like a sports car with numerous features. It looks good but its maintenance is high and the comfort is low," he said.

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Citing an unnamed poll, Bhargava said 43% of respondents preferred large apartments with fewer amenities, while another 30% favoured medium-sized apartments accompanied by a moderate level of amenities. "The verdict seems to be coming clear. Make homes bigger and amenities smaller," he said.

The argument prompted several users to comment that additional living space should take precedence over facilities that may prove expensive to maintain over the long term.

James Sheth said a bigger home would be his first choice, arguing that large amenity packages could result in higher society maintenance charges despite being regularly used by only a section of residents. Shweta Dharmwani expressed a similar concern, saying the appeal of swimming pools, tennis courts and gyms could diminish over time even as their upkeep continued to add to maintenance expenses.

Rakhi also highlighted the recurring cost of maintaining facilities such as large gyms, swimming pools, meditation centres, badminton courts and extensive gardens. She argued that several such amenities were used only occasionally while requiring significant spending on water, maintenance and general upkeep.

Not everyone, however, agreed that amenities should take a back seat.

Swastik BK, who identified himself as an architect and urban designer, argued that apartment buyers were purchasing more than just the space within four walls. "Apartment buyers do not buy just a concrete box; they buy a lifestyle, often a healthier and more active one," he said. According to him, amenities remain important for residents who value fitness, recreation and quality of life.

Another commenter, RK, argued that while some amenities could be reduced, green spaces should be protected. "In my humble opinion, the most important amenity that should not be cut down is green space with parks," RK said, describing open areas as essential for unwinding amid increasingly stressful urban lifestyles.

Going by the respondents in his comments, the preference appears to be straightforward: give residents more space inside their homes, keep shared amenities practical, and ensure that the facilities provided are those people will actually use.

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