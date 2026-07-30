Deepak Fertlizers Q1 Results: Net Profit Doubles To Rs 490 Crore As Margin Expands, Topline Surges 22% YoY

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27). Consolidated net profit for the quarter more than doubled, soaring 101% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 490 crore, compared to Rs 243 crore (Rs 244 crore in audited press disclosures) reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's performance was driven by an integrated gas-to-ammonia platform, the commencement of Equinor LNG supplies, and improved realizations across core product lines.

Revenue from operations grew 22.5% YoY to Rs 3,256 crore, up from Rs 2,659 crore in Q1 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, top-line revenue expanded by 8% from Rs 3,011 crore in Q4 FY26. Operating EBITDA registered a 64.7% YoY growth to reach Rs 845 crore. Consequently, operating EBITDA margins expanded by nearly 670 basis points to 26.0%, compared to 19.3% in Q1 FY26.

Commenting on the quarterly results, S.C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, noted that Q1 FY27 served as an important milestone, delivering the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA and net profit in the company's history.

"Despite significant market volatility and supply chain disruptions arising from global conflicts, the doubling of profits during the quarter validates our core strategy," said S.C. Mehta. "The strength of our integrated value chain spanning LNG, Ammonia, and downstream products, combined with our strategic pivot towards differentiated solutions, continues to enhance earnings quality. With our Dahej and Gopalpur expansion projects nearing completion, we are positioned to enter our next growth leg."

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