India's First Vande Bharat Freight Train Begins Trials, Achieves 145 Kmph Speed Milestone

Indian Railways has commenced technical trials of the country's first Vande Bharat Freight Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), a major step towards introducing high-speed cargo services. Developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the prototype achieved a top speed of 145 kmph on the opening day of testing.

Kota corridor chosen for testing

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota Division, as quoted by The Indian Express, “These trials are being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This prototype rake has arrived in Kota Division from ICF Chennai. Detailed technical trials are now being carried out on the Kota–Nagda–Sawai Madhopur section, which is among Indian Railways' most suitable high-speed test corridors.”

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On the first day, the trial train departed from Kota for Mahidpur Road and was tested at speeds of 120 kmph on the Kota–Mahidpur Road section. It later recorded speeds of 120 kmph and 135 kmph on the Mahidpur Road–Bhawani Mandi stretch before reaching a maximum speed of 145 kmph during the return journey to Kota.

Comprehensive technical evaluation

The RDSO will conduct extensive tests, including oscillation trials at speeds of 120, 130, 140 and 145 kmph, Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests, coupler force assessments, curve performance, traction and braking performance, jerk analysis, regenerative energy and PAPIS tests, signal and telecom interference checks and other safety evaluations.

Designed for faster cargo movement

The freight version of the Vande Bharat train has been designed to transport high-value, time-sensitive cargo, including e-commerce consignments, pharmaceuticals, perishables and parcel shipments, at significantly higher speeds than conventional freight trains.

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The 16-coach prototype comprises two Driving Trailer Coaches (DTC), two Non-Driving Trailer Coaches (NDTC) and 12 parcel coaches. It has a payload capacity of around 397 tonnes and features refrigerated storage, pneumatic retractable roller flooring and propulsion technology derived from the passenger Vande Bharat platform.

If the trials are successful, Indian Railways is expected to introduce commercial freight operations in January 2027, significantly reducing transit times and improving logistics efficiency across the country.

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