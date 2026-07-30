Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Profit Surges 27% As Asset Quality Improves, Interest Income Jumps

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the first quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,986 crore in the April-June quarter, as per results announced on Thursday, compared to an estimate of Rs 4,700 crore.

Net interest income also jumped 23% to Rs 12,571 crore, against Rs 10,288 crore posted in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Asset quality improved, with the share of gross non-performing loans falling to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.39% versus 0.41% in the March quarter.

Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22% to Rs 10,137 crore. Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 1,993 crore from Rs 1,969 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 27.4% at Rs 5,986 crore versus Rs 4,700 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,846 crore).

NII rises 23% at Rs 12,571 crore versus Rs 10,228 crore (Estimate: Rs 12,408 crore).

Op Profit at Rs 10,137 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,031 crore).

Gross NPA at 0.96% versus 1.03%.

Net NPA at 0.39% (Estimate: 0.46%).

AUM rises 24% at Rs 5.46 lakh crore as of June end, led by Gold Loan and CV & tractor financing portfolio.

The total assets under management rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 5.46 lakh crore. The growth was led by gold loans and CV and tractor financing portfolio.

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Number of new loans booked in the first quarter rose 20% to 16.13 million as against 13.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Bajaj Finance shares closed 0.09% lower at Rs 1,053.50 per share on Thursday. The shares have risen 1.75% in one week and 5.3% in one month. The shares are up 8.72% year-to-date and 19.57% in the last one year.

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