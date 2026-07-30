Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Profit Surges 27% As Asset Quality Improves, Interest Income Jumps

- Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit rose 27.4% to Rs 5,986 crore year-on-year
- Net interest income increased 23% to Rs 12,571 crore in Q1 FY2027
- Gross NPA improved to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter
Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the first quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,986 crore in the April-June quarter, as per results announced on Thursday, compared to an estimate of Rs 4,700 crore.
Net interest income also jumped 23% to Rs 12,571 crore, against Rs 10,288 crore posted in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Asset quality improved, with the share of gross non-performing loans falling to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.39% versus 0.41% in the March quarter.
Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22% to Rs 10,137 crore. Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 1,993 crore from Rs 1,969 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.
Bajaj Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 27.4% at Rs 5,986 crore versus Rs 4,700 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,846 crore).
- NII rises 23% at Rs 12,571 crore versus Rs 10,228 crore (Estimate: Rs 12,408 crore).
- Op Profit at Rs 10,137 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,031 crore).
- Gross NPA at 0.96% versus 1.03%.
- Net NPA at 0.39% (Estimate: 0.46%).
- AUM rises 24% at Rs 5.46 lakh crore as of June end, led by Gold Loan and CV & tractor financing portfolio.
The total assets under management rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 5.46 lakh crore. The growth was led by gold loans and CV and tractor financing portfolio.
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Number of new loans booked in the first quarter rose 20% to 16.13 million as against 13.49 million in the same quarter last year.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today
The results were announced after market close. Bajaj Finance shares closed 0.09% lower at Rs 1,053.50 per share on Thursday. The shares have risen 1.75% in one week and 5.3% in one month. The shares are up 8.72% year-to-date and 19.57% in the last one year.
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