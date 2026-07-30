IRFC Q1 Result: Profit Rises 10%, Income At Rs 8,391 Crore; Share Price Falls Over 1%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. reported a 10.4% year-on-year rise in its June-quarter profit, aided by higher income, even as its assets under management declined sequentially. The company's shares, however, traded more than 1% lower after the results.

The state-owned railway financier posted a net profit of Rs 1,927.2 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 1,745.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income rose 21.3% to Rs 8,391.3 crore, from Rs 6,918.2 crore a year ago.

IRFC's assets under management stood at Rs 4.79 lakh crore as of June 30, compared with Rs 4.85 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter, reflecting a sequential decline.

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The company said it continued to maintain a zero non-performing asset (NPA) book while delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue, profit after tax and net worth.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey said the June quarter marked a strong start to the financial year.

"These results reaffirm the robustness of IRFC's diversification strategy under IRFC 2.0 and our continued discipline in maintaining a zero-NPA, high-quality asset book," Dubey said in the company's press release.

The company added that it expects its diversification strategy to support better spreads and profitability through FY27, while expanding financing across mobility and railway-linked sectors.

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IRFC Q1

Profit [GU] 10.4% At `1,927 Cr Vs `1,746 Cr YoY

Total Income [GU] 21.3% At `8,391 Cr YoY

Total Income At `8,391 Cr Vs `6,918 Cr YoY

Current AUM At `4.79 Lk Cr Vs `4.85 Lk Cr QoQ

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