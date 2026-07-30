Westlife Foodworld Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 50%, Revenue Rises 12%, Dividend Announced

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. on Thursday reported a 50% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2026, even as revenue and operating profit recorded double-digit growth. The net profit for the quarter fell to Rs 0.6 crore from Rs 1.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The revenue revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to Rs 736 crore from Rs 658 crore, while EBITDA increased 10.6% to Rs 94 crore from Rs 85 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 12.8%, marginally lower than 12.9% reported in the year-ago period.

The company added five restaurants during the quarter, taking its total restaurant count to 482 as of the end of June.

Dividend Announced

Westlife Foodworld also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for financial year 2026-27, based on the financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Record Date and Payment Date

The company has fixed August 7, 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or before August 29, 2026.

Westlife Foodworld Q1 (CONS)

Net Profit [RD] 50% At Rs 0.6 crore Vs Rs 1.2 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 11.9% At Rs 736 crore Vs Rs 658 crore YoY

Ebitda [GU] 10.6% At Rs 94 crore Vs Rs 85 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 12.8% Vs 12.9% YoY

Westlife Foodworld Change In Management

Westlife Foodworld Ltd has appointed Deepa Vidyadhar Bhajekar as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director for a five-year term, effective July 31, 2026 through July 30, 2031. Bhajekar is the founder and managing director of ‘d technology' and previously founded food testing laboratory MicroChem Silliker India, which was acquired by France-based Merieux Nutrisciences in 2015.

She has served on the Central Advisory Committee and Scientific Panel of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and was the founding president of the India chapter of AOAC International. Bhajekar currently also serves on the board of Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd, which operates McDonald's restaurants in West and South India.

ALSO READ: 'Better Than What You Eat At Home': McDonald's India Defends Its Menu

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.