Ajanta Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 31%, Revenue At Rs 1,626 Crore; Dividend Announced

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. reported a strong Q1FY27 performance, with consolidated net profit rising nearly 31% on the back of robust growth in its US generics and domestic businesses, while the board approved an interim dividend of Rs 32 per share.

The drugmaker posted a 30.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 334 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 255 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 24.8% to Rs 1,626 crore from Rs 1,303 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ajanta Pharma Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 30.9% at Rs 334 crore vs Rs 255 crore YoY

Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 1,626 crore vs Rs 1,303 crore YoY

EBITDA up 20.5% at Rs 423 crore vs Rs 351 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 26% vs 26.9% YoY

Segment Performance

US Generics business up 57% at Rs 487 crore YoY

India business up 24% at Rs 509 crore YoY

Asia business down 16% at Rs 255 crore YoY

Africa business up 30% at Rs 295 crore YoY

Operating performance remained healthy, with EBITDA rising 20.5% to Rs 423 crore. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 26% from 26.9% a year ago, indicating that operating costs grew at a faster pace than revenue.

Separately, Ajanta Pharma's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 32 per equity share, taking the total dividend payout for the quarter to Rs 400 crore.

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