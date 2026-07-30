Vedanta Appoints Former Hind Zinc Whole-Time Director Arun Misra As CEO For One-Year Term

Vedanta Ltd.'s board of directors has approved the appointment of Arun Misra as the Chief Executive Officer, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Misra has been appointed as the CEO for Executive Director for a term of one year effective from August 01, 2026 to July 31, 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. This is in addition to his existing role as the Executive Director of the company.

Arun Misra had joined Hindustan Zinc in 2019 as deputy CEO, after which he took over as CEO and whole time director in August 2020. The Vedanta Group's zinc and silver business is undertaken via Hindustan Zinc.

Under Misra, the firm saw a close to 20% uptick in revenue from operations to Rs 40,844 crore in FY26, as profit increased 34% to Rs 13,832 crore.

Vedanta has also approved the re-appointment of Prasun Kumar Mukherjeeas Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second and final term of one year effective from August 11, 2026 to August 10, 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Vedanta Q1 FY27 Results

Vedanta reported an 18.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, as revenue growth remained subdued.

The mining and metals major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,473 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 6,698 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's earnings announcement.

Revenue from operations fell 1.7% to Rs 24,205 crore, from Rs 24,609 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating performance strengthened during the quarter, with EBITDA increasing 12.5% to Rs 8,501 crore from Rs 7,559 crore on a sequential basis. EBITDA margin expanded to 35.1%, compared with 30.7% in the preceding quarter.

The improved margin performance indicates stronger operating efficiency despite relatively modest growth in topline revenue.

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