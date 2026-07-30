LIC Q1 Result: Date, Time, Earnings Call, Dividend And Share Price

Investors will closely watch Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) June-quarter earnings for trends in premium growth, margins, persistency, solvency and asset quality. Market participants will also look for management commentary on demand across individual and group businesses, new business premium growth, investment income and the outlook for the rest of FY27.

Here's everything you need to know about LIC's Q1FY27 results.

LIC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 30, LIC said its Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 6 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company is expected to announce its Q1FY27 earnings after market hours, in line with its usual practice.

The board meeting agenda does not mention any proposal for an interim dividend, indicating investors are unlikely to receive a dividend announcement along with the June-quarter earnings.

LIC Q1 Results: Conference Call Schedule

The exchange filing does not mention any earnings conference call or investor interaction following the announcement of the June-quarter results.

LIC Q1 Results: What Investors Will Watch

Beyond the headline earnings, investors will monitor updates on:

Individual and group premium growth

Value of New Business (VNB) margin

New business premium trends

Solvency ratio

Persistency ratios

Investment income

Asset quality and Gross NPA

Management outlook for FY27

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LIC Share Price Performance

On Thursday, LIC shares remained muted during the intraday session. The stock stood at Rs 423.5 apiece around 1.40 pm, marginally declining from the previous close at Rs 423.9. Over a year, the stock declined more than 6% when the broader market index Nifty 500 gained 1.29%.

LIC Trading Window Closure

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company's Code of Conduct, the trading window for dealing in LIC shares has remained closed from July 1, 2026. It will reopen 48 hours after the board meeting for approval of the June-quarter financial results, that is, till Aug. 8, 2026.

LIC Q4FY26 Results Highlights

LIC reported a 23.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,420 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 19,013 crore a year earlier.

Net premium income rose 11.6% YoY to Rs 1.7 lakh crore from Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The insurer's solvency ratio improved to 2.35 from 2.11 a year earlier and 2.19 in the December quarter. The Gross NPA ratio improved sequentially to 1.21% from 1.31%.

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