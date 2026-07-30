LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

The June quarter presents a key test for LIC Housing Finance as rising bond yields continue to increase borrowing costs while intense competition in the housing finance segment is expected to keep pressure on net interest margins.

LIC Housing Finance is one of India's largest housing finance companies, primarily focused on retail home loans. Investors will also monitor management commentary on loan growth, asset quality and funding costs amid evolving interest rate trends.

Here's everything you need to know about LIC Housing Finance's Q1FY27 results schedule.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 20, LIC Housing Finance said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 30 to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend. LIC Housing Finance had declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26. The record date for the FY26 final dividend is August 21, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

An earnings conference is scheduled for July 31 at 11:30 a.m., during which the company will discuss its Q1 FY27 results with analysts and investors.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will focus on these key metrics when LIC Housing Finance reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Net Interest Margin (NIM) - To assess margin pressure from higher funding costs.

Loan Growth & Disbursements - To gauge demand and business expansion.

Cost of Funds - To evaluate the impact of rising bond yields on profitability.

Asset Quality (GNPA/NNPA or Stage-3 Assets) - To monitor credit quality and stress in the loan book.

Management Outlook - Commentary on loan demand, margins, funding costs, and growth prospects for the rest of FY27.

LIC Housing Finance Share Price Performance

Shares of LIC Housing Finance have risen 4.12% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 0.18% in the past month, 5.63% over the last six months and 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. However, it remains 6.28% lower than its level a year ago.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 612.45 on July 28, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 458.90 on March 23, 2026.

The stock is trading near its highest level in almost a year, reflecting positive investor sentiment ahead of the earnings announcement.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for designated persons will remain closed between July 1 and Aug. 1 in line with SEBI's insider trading norms.

LIC Housing Finance Q4FY26 Results

LIC Housing Finance reported a 1.25% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 7,211.92 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 7,303.33 crore in Q4FY25. The company reported a 1.25% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated total income to Rs 7,212.01 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 7,303.51 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit rose 8.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,492.63 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,373.63 crore in Q4FY25.

Despite a marginal decline in revenue, LIC Housing Finance delivered healthy profit growth in the March quarter, supported by lower credit costs and stable operating performance.

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